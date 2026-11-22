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Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has praised the qualities of his teammate Carlos Espi, saying that the young striker's presence in the penalty area gives the team different attacking options and helps the rest of the players to move and create chances.

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Courtois was speaking after Saturday's thrilling 2-1 win over Celta Vigo on matchday 13 of La Liga.

Espi struck the winner against Celta in the 85th minute, and Courtois explained why the youngster keeps making the difference when it matters: "He has the presence and the physical strength, and he knows where he needs to be in the penalty area. He is a natural striker."

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The Belgian also drew a clear line between Espi and Madrid's other forwards: "Mbappe and the other forwards tend to drift out wide more, whereas Carlos gives us a strong presence inside the box and allows the rest of the players to move around him."

Courtois then talked through the winner. Espi rose to meet a Vinicius Junior cross, only for Celta goalkeeper Ionut Radu to keep out his first effort. The striker followed up and turned the rebound into the net.

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Courtois summed it up: "This time there was a superb cross from Vini and an excellent header, and after the goalkeeper's save the ball bounced back in front of him and he scored."

The Real Madrid goalkeeper was delighted for the young striker, who finds regular minutes hard to come by with Kylian Mbappe first choice at centre-forward.

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He went on: "I'm very happy for him. Even though Mbappe is the first-choice striker and Carlos doesn't get many minutes, he makes the most of every chance he is given, and that is extremely important."

Espi wasn't the only one Courtois singled out. He also praised Jude Bellingham, whose 66th-minute equaliser took his tally to 6 goals in all competitions this season.

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On the English midfielder, he said: "Jude is in great shape and gives the team a lot. He has great strength in holding on to the ball, driving forward with it, advancing and shooting. He is having a great season, which he started excellently, and we have to keep working like this."

Madrid had toiled through the first half after Pablo Duran put Celta Vigo ahead in the sixth minute.

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Mbappe then missed a penalty in the 39th minute. Bellingham's goal brought Madrid level after the break, and Espi settled it late on.

Courtois played his part too, denying Celta Vigo twice with big saves. One came around half a minute before the equaliser. Without it, Madrid might never have had the chance to fight back.

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The win was Real Madrid's ninth in a row in all competitions and took them to 33 points, level with Barcelona at the top of La Liga. The Catalans have a game in hand, though, and face Villarreal today, Sunday, on matchday 13.