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FBL-ESP-LIGA-ATLETICO MADRID-REAL MADRIDAFP
Abdelmawgood Samir
Translated by

"Courtois breaks his silence": a surprise message from the Belgian after the derby shock

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid
LaLiga
T. Courtois
Spain
Belgium

Major disappointment

Real Madrid's players imposed a media blackout after their 2-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the capital derby. Every one of them refused to speak to the media following the match, with fury raging inside the camp over the refereeing decisions.

Spanish media reported that Real Madrid preferred to keep its players away from the cameras. The club feared angry statements might trigger sanctions for criticising the referee and the video technology team, especially with tension in the dressing room so obvious at the final whistle.

Thibaut Courtois broke the collective silence on his own terms. The goalkeeper took to Instagram, posting several images from the match alongside a comment: "We feel frustrated after losing the derby, but we still have a lot to improve, and we must put things right so we do not lose more points. Hala Madrid".

He steered clear of the refereeing incidents that had angered his team-mates. Instead, Courtois pointed to the frustration of the result, stressing the need to improve and stop dropping points.

Real Madrid walked out of the Wanda Metropolitano seething at the officials. The club chose to shield its players from the media, wary of any reaction that might deepen the crisis or bring further punishment.

LaLiga
Deportivo Alaves crest
Deportivo Alaves
ALA
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
LaLiga
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Villarreal crest
Villarreal
VIL
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