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The reported signing of Canadian international Jovan Ivanisevic is dominating the headlines around VfB Stuttgart.

Bosnia-Herzegovina outlet Meridian Sport initially reported that Stuttgart and Bosnian top-flight club FK Sarajevo had already agreed a deal to take Ivanisevic to VfB.

Stuttgart would pay three million euros for the centre-back, according to the report, making Ivanisevic Sarajevo's joint-record sale. The five-time Bosnian champions have received that much only once before, when Georgian international Giorgi Guliashvili moved from Sarajevo to Racing Santander in Spain for three million euros in January.

Will Jovan Ivanisevic move to VfB Stuttgart or not?

But Stuttgarter Nachrichten says Ivanisevic will not join Guliashvili as Sarajevo's joint-record sale after all. The regional newspaper says the supposedly agreed move will not happen. There is “nothing to” the rumours and VfB will not sign Ivanisevic, it reports.

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The 21-year-old has Croatian roots but was born and raised in Canada. In 2023, aged 18, he left MLS club Toronto FC's academy for Croatian top-flight side NK Istra. Unable to establish himself there, Ivanisevic spent the first half of 2025 gaining playing time with Bologna's under-20 side in Italy.

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Still mostly on the bench at Istra after that, the defensive prospect joined Sarajevo on loan in February 2026. He quickly became a regular, and the club signed him permanently last summer for just 150,000 euros. Ivanisevic's contract runs until 2028, and he has made twelve appearances in all competitions so far this season.

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His progress in Sarajevo earned the 21-year-old his first senior Canada call-up from coach Jesse Marsch in September. He made his first two international appearances in the friendlies against Chile (1-0) and Peru (2-0).

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Marsch singled out reported VfB target Ivanisevic for praise

“He had a good week, a really good week. When I watched him closely, particularly over the last two months, I found that he has many of the qualities we value. He is aggressive, he plays on the front foot, he likes being on the ball and he likes getting involved,” Marsch said afterwards in praise of Ivanisevic. He called him up again for the two most recent CONCACAF Nations League quarter-finals against Guatemala (3-2 and 4-1), handing him his third international appearance in the first leg.

VfB already have plenty of depth at centre-back, with newly capped Germany international Finn Jeltsch , Jeff Chabot, Ramon Hendriks and Luca Jaquez giving them four high-quality options. Ameen Al-Dakhil and Dan-Axel Zagadou provide further cover.

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That depth could shrink as early as the winter. According to a report by kicker, Stuttgart need transfer income in January. Hendriks is among the candidates to leave, along with Al-Dakhil. Chabot's contract expires in 2028, so a sale next summer could also become a possibility. Jeltsch, regarded as Stuttgart's centre-back with the greatest potential, is said to be attracting interest from top European clubs such as Real Madrid and Barcelona .