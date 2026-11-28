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Nuno Gomes, the former Benfica and Portugal star, has entered Egyptian club Al Ahly's thinking for the role of sporting director, as the club's board look to restructure their football department and bring in a foreign expert to fill the post in the coming period.

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Portuguese newspaper "A Bola" reports that Nuno Gomes, 50, has emerged in the last few hours as one of Al Ahly's serious options. The club are reorganising their sporting structure after a series of recent changes within the team.

The Al Ahly board had already announced plans to appoint a foreign sporting director as part of a wider restructure of their football operation. That decision came after a 2-0 defeat to Pyramids in the ninth round of the Egyptian league, a loss that cost Moroccan coach Hussein Ammouta his job.

Sami Qamsan has stepped in as interim head coach until Al Ahly sign a foreign replacement.

A Portuguese name on Al Ahly's table

Yassin Mansour, the club's vice-president and one of the most influential figures at Al Ahly, is pushing for a foreigner to take administrative charge of the football department.

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According to the Portuguese report, Gomes has become one of the leading names for the role, and he can count on a relationship with the club that goes back several years.

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One link dates back to the 2020-21 season, when Gomes's agency was involved in Portuguese coach Ricardo Soares's move to Al Ahly.

Soares's spell in charge of the Egyptian side was brief. He left his post before long.

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An old relationship with Al Ahly and Yassin Mansour

His agency's role in that deal isn't the only connection. Gomes was also linked with Al Ahly during his playing days, when he was among the options considered for a move to the Egyptian giants.

He's also a friend of Yassin Mansour, which could work further in his favour as Al Ahly reshape their sporting management.

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Gomes has administrative experience to go with his long playing career. He worked at Benfica during Luís Filipe Vieira's presidency and ran the club's training centre at Seixal, one of its most important facilities.

As a player, he was one of Portugal's most prominent strikers and wore the national team shirt before moving into administration.

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He currently works within FIFA's structure, so an executive role at Al Ahly would mark a new turn in his career if talks develop into a formal agreement.

Gomes himself has yet to make his position on the job clear. The question now is whether he goes from being an option in the restructuring process to a genuine candidate in formal negotiations with Al Ahly.