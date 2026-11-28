Nuno Gomes, the former Benfica and Portugal star, has entered Egyptian club Al Ahly's thinking for the role of sporting director, as the club's board look to restructure their football department and bring in a foreign expert to fill the post in the coming period.
Portuguese newspaper "A Bola" reports that Nuno Gomes, 50, has emerged in the last few hours as one of Al Ahly's serious options. The club are reorganising their sporting structure after a series of recent changes within the team.
The Al Ahly board had already announced plans to appoint a foreign sporting director as part of a wider restructure of their football operation. That decision came after a 2-0 defeat to Pyramids in the ninth round of the Egyptian league, a loss that cost Moroccan coach Hussein Ammouta his job.
Sami Qamsan has stepped in as interim head coach until Al Ahly sign a foreign replacement.
A Portuguese name on Al Ahly's table
Yassin Mansour, the club's vice-president and one of the most influential figures at Al Ahly, is pushing for a foreigner to take administrative charge of the football department.
According to the Portuguese report, Gomes has become one of the leading names for the role, and he can count on a relationship with the club that goes back several years.
One link dates back to the 2020-21 season, when Gomes's agency was involved in Portuguese coach Ricardo Soares's move to Al Ahly.
Soares's spell in charge of the Egyptian side was brief. He left his post before long.
An old relationship with Al Ahly and Yassin Mansour
His agency's role in that deal isn't the only connection. Gomes was also linked with Al Ahly during his playing days, when he was among the options considered for a move to the Egyptian giants.
He's also a friend of Yassin Mansour, which could work further in his favour as Al Ahly reshape their sporting management.
Gomes has administrative experience to go with his long playing career. He worked at Benfica during Luís Filipe Vieira's presidency and ran the club's training centre at Seixal, one of its most important facilities.
As a player, he was one of Portugal's most prominent strikers and wore the national team shirt before moving into administration.
He currently works within FIFA's structure, so an executive role at Al Ahly would mark a new turn in his career if talks develop into a formal agreement.
Gomes himself has yet to make his position on the job clear. The question now is whether he goes from being an option in the restructuring process to a genuine candidate in formal negotiations with Al Ahly.
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I am the Head of shifts and oversee content. I have over 15 years of experience in sports journalism. I studied media and have worked for a number of Arabic print newspapers and websites, but the most significant milestone in my career was joining Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, in 2016.
I always strive to provide reliable content, backed by numbers and statistics, free from exaggeration. I love the language of numbers because it knows no flattery. I have covered major soccer events, with a special focus on highlighting Arab soccer stars and their impact on the global stage.
Throughout my career, my work has focused on covering soccer—whether Egyptian, Arab, or international—and my interest has now shifted to Saudi soccer, following the massive boom the Kingdom has experienced over the past few years.
I’ve been connected to soccer since childhood. My first memory of the sport dates back to the 1998 World Cup. Although I was only 8 years old at the time, the excitement of the matches drew me in deeply, and I can’t forget Zinedine Zidane’s brilliance in the final and how he led the French national team to its first title in the tournament.
Brazilian Ronaldo was one of the legends who contributed to my passion for soccer at the start of this century; his goal-scoring style was amazing—he never missed in front of the goal. Then Cristiano Ronaldo emerged, and to this day I consider him my favorite player, because he inspired me with a sense of challenge and an unwavering desire to win, and this has been reflected in my writing style.
My articles focus on coverage of the Saudi Pro League, as well as other leagues such as the English Premier League, La Liga, and the UEFA Champions League. I also follow the transfer market closely and try to analyze the deals.
If you asked me what my fondest soccer memory is, I couldn’t think of anything better than the moment Egypt qualified for the 2018 World Cup—especially since it was our first qualification in 28 years, and the first time I’d ever seen my national team compete in the world’s biggest soccer tournament.
As for my all-time favorite lineup, it is as follows: Iker Casillas in goal. Paolo Maldini, Sergio Ramos, Cafu, and Roberto Carlos on defense. Andrés Iniesta, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldinho in midfield. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Ronaldo Nazário up front.
Throughout my career, I’ve published a number of my favorite analyses and articles on Kooora, including:
A massive budget and a disappointing elimination... Why did Al Ahly fail at the Club World Cup?
Concerns over Salah’s rest and the opening of the black file... Will Liverpool regret the Firts deal?
The Benzema Law rules Al-Nassr... Ronaldo charts his future the French way
Alonso solves Klopp’s puzzle… Arnold: from defensive liability to offensive weapon
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