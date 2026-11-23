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Al-Ahli legend Hussein Abdulghani has taken aim at the club's decision to appoint Dutch coach Marino Pusic, amid the anger gripping supporters over declining results and performances. He has demanded that whoever completed the deal be held to account, particularly given the financial terms surrounding the head coach's contract, which make sacking him extremely costly.

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Al-Ahli came in for fierce criticism after a 3-2 defeat to Qatari side Al-Shamal on matchday five of the AFC Champions League Elite. They led by two goals, then conceded three in the second half and left with nothing. Few recent results have angered supporters more.

The loss to Al-Shamal was only part of the crisis. Pusic has faced mounting criticism over the team's inconsistent performances and his failure to get the best out of the talent at his disposal. Supporters, meanwhile, are increasingly calling for his spell to end and for a new head coach who can take Al-Ahli back into contention for trophies.

Read also: Chaouali to Al-Hilal fans: Bounou won't save you every time!

Speaking on the programme "Nadina", Hussein Abdulghani said whoever decided to appoint Pusic must be held accountable. The issue, he argued, wasn't only about choosing a coach who had failed to win over the supporters. It was also about agreeing to contract terms that had put the club in a difficult position.

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The Al-Ahli legend added: "They have to bring in the person who signed Pusic, given that he authorised signing Pusic and putting in a tough penalty clause. This is corruption."

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Abdulghani was aiming squarely at the official in charge of signings at Al-Ahli. In his view, appointing a coach with a penalty clause that's hard to escape later demands a review of the agreement's details, especially as the club may be forced to stick with the head coach despite dissatisfaction with results and performances.

His remarks also raise questions about how the club makes decisions and how thoroughly it studies the financial and technical aspects before completing deals. Coaching contracts aren't just about the annual salary. They contain clauses that can become a heavy burden if the appointment doesn't work out and the club needs to change the coaching staff.

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Money remains one of the biggest obstacles surrounding Pusic's future. Any decision to sack him now carries a cost Al-Ahli may have to bear if they terminate the contract unilaterally, which complicates the picture further as supporters demand his departure.

Criticism had grown sharply after the Al-Shamal defeat. Al-Ahli went two goals up, failed to hold on and let their opponents score three times. They lost a match they had been close to winning, deepening doubts over whether the coaching staff can fix recurring mistakes.

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Abdulghani's comments also come amid growing talk of a crisis in the Al-Ahli dressing room. Former Al-Ittihad star Mohammed Noor has spoken of some players not wanting Pusic to stay. Noor stressed that it was the players who had fought and secured the win over Al-Nassr, before stating that they do not want the coach.

Faced with criticism of the team's football and talk about the relationship between coach and players, the board still have to deal with the Pusic situation. They can give him another chance to get things back on track or decide to make a change. Either way, they'll have to bear the consequences of the financial agreement that angered Hussein Abdulghani and led him to demand that the person responsible for completing the deal be held to account.