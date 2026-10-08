Fernando Diniz is no longer Corinthians manager. The Brazilian club sacked him after the 2-1 defeat to Internacional overnight from Wednesday to Thursday. Memphis Depay will now have to deal with a new coach.

"Corinthians announce that manager Fernando Diniz is no longer in charge of the men's team. In addition to the manager, his coaching staff are also leaving the club. Corinthians thank the professionals for the work they have done and wish them success in the next stage of their careers," the statement reads.

After a run of poor results, Diniz had already been under pressure at Corinthians for weeks. The team last won on 21 August, beating Rosario Central 2-1 in the Copa Libertadores. Since then, they have drawn once and lost no fewer than seven times.

Against Internacional, Corinthians slipped up again. Memphis played 88 minutes in midfield, but he too could not prevent another defeat.

Former Brazil national team coach Diniz had only been at Corinthians since the start of April, but the spell has already gone up in smoke after just six months. The club's hierarchy will use the coming period to find a replacement.

Next matches SEP Serie A 16:30 COR

Down in 16th place in Série A, Corinthians now face an away match against current number two Palmeiras on Sunday.