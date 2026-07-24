Corinthians icon appalled by impasse over Depay: 'This is simply madness!'

Corinthians want to tie Memphis Depay down for longer, but so far they have failed to reach an agreement with the forward. The stand-off in talks is now frustrating an icon of the Brazilian club.

Corinthians still owe Memphis €7.2 million, but financial problems mean they cannot pay the full amount in one go. Behind the scenes, though, the Brazilian club are working on a solution.

Memphis' camp rejected a proposal to pay part of that amount each month as part of a two-year contract. It is not yet known whether Corinthians are working on a new offer.

Neto, who made more than 200 appearances for Corinthians, cannot understand the situation. ''Do you know how much Memphis is going to earn? 50 million reais (just over €8 million, ed.). You still owe him another 50 million reais. That is 100 million reais in total.''

He then tore into the club in conversation with Rádio Craque Neto. ''If Corinthians want to be Corinthians again, this has to stop. This is simply madness,'' fumed Neto.

Elsewhere, Memphis has already been linked with a return to Europe. Flamengo are also interested and have already made an offer, while Turkish side Corum FK are in the frame too.

Despite that, the Netherlands international wants to stay at Corinthians, but the talks have not yet produced a new deal. His current contract runs until 31 December this year.