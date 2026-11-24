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Lega Serie A have put the Coppa Italia TV rights out to tender, aiming to boost revenue over the next three years. They are also considering a new format for the competition to help meet that goal.

The tender for audiovisual rights over the next three years sets out two alternative formats that could make the tournament more like the FA Cup. There are two proposals.

FORMAT A

Format A would retain the status quo, with 40 clubs taking part: 20 Serie A teams, 16 from Serie B and four from Serie C. The top eight clubs in the ranking, based on the previous season's results, would enter in the last 16 and be guaranteed home ties under the pre-set bracket. That matches the current format.

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FORMAT B

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Format B would expand the field to 56 teams, split as follows: 20 Serie A teams, 20 from Serie B and 16 from Serie C. For the Serie C places, the rules would also give priority to Serie A clubs' second teams, regardless of the division they play in.

The first round would feature 48 clubs: 12 Serie A teams (those ranked ninth to 17th), three newly promoted from Serie B, all 20 Serie B sides and 16 Serie C teams. The 24 winners would reach the round of 32, where the eight seeded Serie A teams would enter. Under Format A, those top eight teams would also avoid the round of 32. Under Format B, second teams could not face their respective first teams before a possible final.

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Both Format A and Format B retain single-leg ties in the knockout rounds, but under Format B that would extend to the semi-finals. A draw would also decide which team plays at home.

THE MONEY

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The choice between the two models will come down to money as well as sport, explains Gazzetta.it. Lega Serie A's tender sets different minimum prices for Coppa Italia audiovisual rights over the next three years. For Format A, the minimum asking price is €54 million per season, totalling €162 million across the three seasons. Format B, with more teams taking part, has a minimum valuation of €61 million a year, or €183 million over three years.

SUPERCOPPA

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As for the Supercoppa, Italy's third domestic trophy, the tender provides for both a two-team and a four-team format: the minimum price for TV rights would be €8 million per season with two teams, rising to €15 million with four. If the minimum bids were received, Lega Serie A would earn €62 million per season from the Supercoppa Italiana and Coppa Italia, compared with the current €58 million. That figure could rise to €76 million.