The Royal Spanish Football Federation has suspended the first-round Copa del Rey matches scheduled for today, Wednesday, after a tragic collision between two trains in the province of Toledo left dozens dead and injured. Spanish football clubs have responded with a wave of condolence and solidarity.

The Spanish newspaper Marca reported that the decision covers Wednesday's fixtures, among them Navalcarnero against Real Betis, Salamanca against Celta Vigo and Tavernes against Valencia, along with a number of other ties.





Thursday's matches remain in limbo. The Federation has yet to decide whether they will go ahead, and new dates for the postponed fixtures are still to be set.

Details of the tragic accident

The accident happened on Wednesday morning at around 8:54 local time, between the areas of Los Yébenes and Urda in the province of Toledo. According to initial information from the Spanish news agency Europa Press, citing sources in the Ministry of Transport, a train belonging to the state-owned company Renfe ploughed into an Iryo train that was stopped on the track.

Carriages derailed in the collision, with several tumbling down a slope beside the railway. Officials halted high-speed services between Madrid and Andalusia as rescue and ambulance teams raced to the scene.

Dozens were reported dead and injured, and the toll could still climb as rescue operations continue. Investigators are examining the circumstances, and nobody has yet confirmed the direct cause of the collision or who was responsible.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atlético declare mourning

The tragedy reached Spanish football quickly. Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atlético Madrid expressed their deep sorrow over the accident, offered their condolences to the families of the victims and stood in solidarity with the injured.

Real Madrid published an official statement voicing their "profound sadness and grief" at what had happened. The club offered condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased, pledged support to the injured and all those affected, and sent a message of solidarity to the emergency teams and everyone involved in the rescue effort.

Barcelona posted a message on their official account on the platform X, offering sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims, standing alongside them and wishing a speedy recovery to all the injured.

Atlético Madrid, meanwhile, wrote: "We share in the grief of the families and friends of the victims of the tragic accident that occurred this morning in the province of Toledo, we offer them our sincere condolences, and we wish a speedy recovery to all the injured."

Rescue teams mobilised and the final decision awaited

Spanish authorities dispatched fire, civil protection and medical services to the scene. Nearby hospitals braced to receive the injured, and Castilla-La Mancha activated its regional emergency plan.

The scale of the tragedy forced the suspension of the Copa del Rey ties, which coincided with the clubs' messages of mourning and solidarity. The sporting community now waits on the Federation to confirm new dates for the postponed matches and settle the fate of Thursday's fixtures.

Investigators are still working to uncover how the collision happened, while emergency teams press on at the scene and the toll of dead and injured is monitored closely.