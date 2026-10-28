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Fleetwood Town v Arsenal - Carabao Cup Fourth RoundGetty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Contrary to expectations: a lip reader reveals what Arteta said after Daumann's sending-off

Match
Fleetwood Town vs Arsenal
Fleetwood Town
Arsenal
Carabao Cup
M. Arteta
M. Dowman
England
Spain

Heavy defeat for Arsenal

A lip-reader has revealed what Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said to young starlet Max Dowman following his sending-off against Fleetwood Town in the last 16 of the Carabao Cup.

Dowman had impressed throughout the match. Then, in the 86th minute, he kicked Harrison Neal and was shown a red card, sparking an immediate clash between players from both sides.

As the 16-year-old walked past, Arteta leaned in and said something to him.

Speculation suggested the Spaniard had unleashed a scathing rebuke, fuming at the dismissal. Lip-reading expert Nicola Hickling, though, reckons the truth was rather gentler.

According to Football London, she claims Arteta told the player: "Go to the dressing room, Max."

The fourth-tier side pulled off a huge upset, dumping Arsenal out on penalties 5-3 after a 1-1 draw in normal time.

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