Contrary to Deschamps' policy: Zidane makes a bold decision before announcing France squad

France head coach Zinedine Zidane intends to announce his first squad tomorrow, Friday, ahead of the national team's camp during the international break.

Zidane has worked hard and diligently since replacing Didier Deschamps after the World Cup, assembling his coaching staff and sharpening his skills. He has also held numerous working meetings in Paris and Madrid, where he lives, according to the network "RMC Sport".





Several members of his team are already at Clairefontaine, the base for France's training camps, preparing for the arrival of the chosen internationals and looking to minimise any disruption to their daily routine.

The same network reports that Zidane is determined to stamp his own approach on this first camp. With his new staff behind him, he wants as much control as possible over the opening days, and a key aim is to reduce the players' exposure to the press.

​​That is why journalists will not be allowed to attend the traditional procession of players arriving at Clairefontaine.

This custom has long sparked wide controversy, particularly over the players' clothing. Zidane, it seems, wants to put an end to it for now.

Foot Mercato, meanwhile, described the decision as bold, noting that it marks a break with the approach Deschamps followed. Foot Mercato

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