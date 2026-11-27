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Florentino Perez has begun a new phase of his project at Real Madrid. Having completed much of the rebuilding of the squad, built around young players with great potential for development, the club president is now working to ensure that most of the current group stay at the club.

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According to Sport, Perez wants to spare Real Madrid the kind of complex, decisive negotiations they went through with Vinicius Junior last summer, and keep the core of the squad together for years to come.

One look at the squad's current contracts shows the scale of the plan. Some players are tied to the club until 2030, 2031, 2032 and even 2033.

In total, 16 players have deals with Real Madrid running beyond 2030. Three more are expected to join them soon.

This year alone, Real Madrid have announced six renewals, including key figures such as Thibaut Courtois, Aurelien Tchouameni, Arda Guler and Vinicius Junior.

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The Brazilian's renewal mattered most. Vinicius's contract ran until 2027, and securing his future had become one of the biggest unresolved issues on the negotiating table at Valdebebas.

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Financial disagreements dragged the talks out over several months. Florentino Perez took charge personally before the two sides finally agreed to extend the player's contract until 2032. The deal made the Brazilian winger the squad's second-highest earner, behind only Kylian Mbappe.

Florentino's plan for the future

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The Real Madrid president has historically driven a hard bargain in renewal talks, even when the other party was pivotal to the club. Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos are clear examples.

He didn't hesitate to deal firmly with two Real Madrid legends, and both ended up leaving, for Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain respectively. In each case, Florentino held his ground regardless of the consequences.

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Vinicius was a slightly different story. Real Madrid didn't want one of their most influential players entering the final year of his contract without a resolution, free to walk away without the club receiving a fee.

The talks forced both sides to find common ground and acknowledge the player's standing in the squad, despite his recent form. Florentino seems to have realised that protecting a star sometimes means showing some flexibility in the club's position.

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Whether this case sets a precedent for Real Madrid's renewal policy remains to be seen.

Perez was certainly more flexible with Vinicius than he had been with other stars such as Ramos and Cristiano.

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The next big move involves Jude Bellingham. The Englishman is under contract until 2029, but Real Madrid want to extend his deal and improve its financial terms, putting him in the same salary bracket as Vinicius.

Madrid expect the midfielder to become one of the faces of the club over the next decade, and they want his contract to reflect that status.

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The club's faith in the trio of Vinicius, Mbappe and Bellingham hasn't wavered, even though they've yet to turn the huge expectations that came with their formation into the collective dominance everyone anticipated.

Perez has never considered rebuilding this core. The renewal policy is a clear statement of confidence in the sporting project.

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Older, more experienced players get different treatment. Thibaut Courtois and Antonio Rudiger illustrate the approach Perez usually takes with players over 30.

That means one-year contracts, so the club can assess their form and physical condition year by year.

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Players who arrive through a transfer are a different matter, as the case of Denzel Dumfries showed.

In those cases, the club are happy to hand out long-term contracts so they can spread and amortise the fee over the length of the deal.

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Other big names feature on the contract map too. The club have made significant progress in renewal talks with Fede Valverde and Brahim Diaz, and both agreements are expected to be announced soon.

Bellingham, meanwhile, is drawing much of the attention because of the significant pay rise his new deal will bring.

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Arda Guler and Tchouameni have already extended their contracts until 2032, reinforcing the sense that Real Madrid want to secure several generations of players around their biggest stars.

Perez's strategy makes economic and sporting sense. But it carries a challenge: this generation must finally deliver the performances expected of them.

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Real Madrid have tied down many of their key pillars. Now they need that stability to show on the pitch, by winning trophies and building a team that lives up to the expectations and hopes placed on it.