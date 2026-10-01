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Real Madrid C.F. v FC Internazionale Milano - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport
Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

Contract nearing its end: European giant returns to chase Brahim Diaz

Transfers
Real Madrid vs Villarreal
Real Madrid
Villarreal
LaLiga
Cagliari vs Juventus
Cagliari
Juventus
Serie A
B. Diaz
Spain
Italy
Morocco

The deal fell through last summer.

  A European giant want to sign Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz, according to a press report on Thursday.

Diaz has barely featured for Real Madrid under José Mourinho this season, managing just 178 minutes across four matches.

Several clubs came calling last summer, but the Morocco international chose to stay at the Bernabeu.

Juventus led that chase. They tried to arrange a meeting with Real Madrid through his agent, only for Diaz to turn the offer down.

His current contract runs until June 2027. A verbal agreement to extend it until 2030 has been in place for months, though the club have yet to make it official.

According to "Tuttosport", Juventus haven't given up and have placed Diaz among their future targets.

The Italians still see him as their priority, the paper insists, and will go again for the Moroccan, especially if he fails to renew with Real Madrid.

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