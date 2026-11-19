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You decide who is the Good, the Bad and the Ugly in this black-and-white western, with the Juventus dugout for the 2027-28 season as the prize. The current campaign is still under way, but the club's plans and the fans' dreams have already turned to the future. It has been the same story every season since 2020.

THE THREE-WAY SHOWDOWN

Meanwhile, Luciano Spalletti continues to manage Juve. Despite a poor start to the league campaign (things have gone better in the Europa League), he has a contract until 2028. Meanwhile, transfer rumours suggest Simone Inzaghi is CEO Giovanni Carnevali's preferred manager for the Old Lady's future. Then a familiar figure enters the three-way showdown: Antonio Conte, who drops his bombshell in an interview with Cronache di Spogliatoio: “Juve and I have a circle that sooner or later we must close.”

Three names for one dugout, with seven months of the current season still to play. Each brings different strengths and weaknesses. Spalletti, Inzaghi and Conte: here are the pros and cons of each.

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SPALLETTI: PROS AND CONS

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Luciano Spalletti's strengths are his experience and, above all, the fact that he has already worked with Juventus and the current group of players for a year. Sticking with him, regardless of how this season goes, would provide the continuity in coaching and stability that Juve have lacked for years (six managers since 2019: Sarri, Pirlo, Allegri, Motta, Tudor and Spalletti). His tactical ideas and communication have both lacked clarity: the Spalletti at Juve is closer to the one from his unhappy spell with the national team than to the insightful, winning manager at Napoli.

INZAGHI: PROS AND CONS

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As for Simone Inzaghi, two things stand out in his favour: first, he is a manager who puts the club first, like Allegri, someone who does not cause problems over transfers and makes do with the squad he is given, perhaps banging his fists in private but never in public. His second advantage is that he has proved himself a modern manager, in step with the times and able to adapt to both the Italian league and football played in Europe. Questions remain over his ability to handle certain key moments of a season emotionally (with Inter, partly because of players' mistakes, Radu's among them, he lost two Serie A titles that were within their reach) and a degree of tactical rigidity, tied to his beloved 3-5-2.

CONTE: PROS AND CONS

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Antonio Conte has his drawbacks. The manager from Salento demands a high salary (at least 8 million, while Spalletti earns 5 million and Inzaghi would require 6 million) and wants a say in transfers. His demands force a club to weigh up other considerations, including factors that may be clichés but have come to be accepted as facts within football: with Conte, a project can last no more than two years. With Conte, public communication can be difficult to manage. With Conte, the squad must give everything they have, at the risk of burning out.

But Conte has his strengths, also now regarded as established truths in football: with Conte, you win the Serie A title within two years or, at worst, finish second (tell that to Juve, who have been a long way from the top places for years). With Conte, other managers inherit foundations they can build on to keep winning (Allegri at Juve, Inzaghi at Inter).

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Perhaps the most important factor is Conte's Juventus identity. Many Juventus fans have felt betrayed by Conte three times (when he resigned in 2014, when he chose Inter, when he chose Napoli), but his words in the interview with Cronache already point towards a reconciliation. We are sure one press conference and a few wins would be enough to win them back, bringing the former captain and leader back to the helm of Juventus.

THE DECISION

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Juventus would do well to reach a unanimous decision among the various factions within the club. John Elkann, the main advocate of Spalletti's contract renewal, must be the first to want Conte back. So far, Juve's owners have never wanted to consider Antonio's return and have never forgiven him for the betrayal of 2014. Forgiveness would be the first step. Then every director must back Conte (or back keeping Spalletti, or appointing Inzaghi): Carnevali, Massara, Ottolini and Chiellini. The worst outcome for Juventus would be to choose their manager for 2027-28 without everyone backing the decision.