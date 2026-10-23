‘100% confident!’ - Michael Carrick delivers sensational message to save Man Utd job

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Michael Carrick delivered an impassioned five-minute monologue during his Friday press conference in a desperate bid to rally his Manchester United squad. The under-fire manager demanded humility and hard work from his players following a humiliating Champions League defeat in midweek.

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Mounting pressure at Old Trafford

United head coach Carrick is fighting to save his job following a humiliating 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como. Amid growing doubts over his future, the 45-year-old manager used his Friday press conference to deliver a fierce rallying cry. Instead of waiting for questions, Carrick opened his weekly media briefing at Carrington with a pre-planned monologue.

He spoke passionately for more than five minutes to address the current crisis. The former midfielder demanded an immediate response ahead of a crucial Premier League fixture against Bournemouth on Sunday. He highlighted the urgent need for everyone at the club to display humility and work hard.

Demanding historic club standards

During his lengthy address, Carrick warned his struggling squad that they must return to the elite standards set by United legends. He specifically referenced club icons including Sir Alex Ferguson, Sir Matt Busby, Sir Bobby Charlton, Ryan Giggs and Wayne Rooney. The manager took full responsibility for the team's recent identity crisis but promised a swift resolution.

"I'll start today. I just want to say a few things. I think it's important," Carrick said, as quoted by ESPN. "My responsibility is to get a team on the pitch that represents this football club, represents the supporters, and they can be proud of the identity that we show.

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"We have gone away from that just recently in certain games, which I'm totally fully aware of and definitely doing something about. I think it's important that we all recognise that. I certainly recognise it. We've had it, we've kind of lost our way a little bit if I'm totally honest, and we will get it back. I'm totally confident we'll get it back. Respect this football club, respect what it takes, because it's very, very important to me."

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A ruthless warning to players

Carrick made it entirely clear that he will not tolerate a lack of commitment from anyone inside the dressing room. He stressed that respecting the football club and understanding its heavy demands remains his top priority.

When asked by reporters if the rest of the club shared his intense passion, his response was uncompromising. "Yeah, I do. 100% do. And if you don't, this is not the place for you," he replied.

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"hat spirit, that unity, that togetherness needs to be there. And it is there, and it will be there. I'll make sure it's there anyway. I'm just looking for the solutions to move us forward, that's plain and simple."

A crucial test against Bournemouth

The immediate focus now shifts to Sunday's vital Premier League encounter against Bournemouth at Old Trafford. Nothing less than a convincing victory will ease the mounting pressure on the coaching staff.