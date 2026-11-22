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The Argentinian is taken ill during an interview, then reassures everyone.

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After Boca Juniors ended an 18-year wait for an international trophy, former Roma and Juventus midfielder Leandro Paredes fainted at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez in Barranquilla, Colombia, where his Boca Juniors won the Copa Sudamericana by beating Atletico Mineiro 2-0.

WHAT HAPPENED: Born in 1994, Paredes made way for Tomás Belmonte in the 58th minute as Boca supporters gave him a standing ovation and chanted his name. A drop in blood pressure, caused by the intense Colombian heat, with temperatures above 35°C, and the resulting dehydration forced the change.

THE SCARE: At the final whistle, Paredes still found the energy to lift the trophy as captain and broke down in tears alongside his family on the pitch as he celebrated the historic achievement. Shortly afterwards, celebration gave way to concern. Visibly exhausted and emotional, he began thanking people for the victory during an interview with Dsports, then looked to one side and suddenly collapsed live on television. The broadcast cut straight to the pitch as medical staff rushed to help him.

ALL WELL: The alarm passed within minutes. Paredes recovered quickly but was taken to a clinic in Barranquilla for precautionary checks, delaying the team's return to Argentina by a few hours. Boca manager Rodolfo "Vasco" Arruabarrena explained what had happened at a press conference: "He had already begun to feel dizzy and physically weak towards the end of the first half. At half-time he seemed to have recovered, but ten minutes into the second half he was struggling with lateral movements and was honest enough to ask to be substituted. Beyond being a world-class player on the pitch, he is a positive leader who brings out the best in everyone."

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THE POST: Paredes put any remaining worries to rest by posting a photo on social media from the clinic, still wearing his Boca shirt, with a light-hearted message for fans: "I'm fine; long live Boca, today and always. Thanks to everyone for the messages: it was just a dizzy spell from all that spinning!"