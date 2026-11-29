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Frenkie de Jong went off injured for Barcelona on Sunday afternoon. The 29-year-old midfielder came off after an unusual moment in the second half of their away match against Deportivo de A Coruña. It remains unclear what is wrong with the Dutchman.

Barcelona looked set for a relatively comfortable victory at the Estadio Riazor. Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo and Raphinha had put the visitors 1-3 ahead, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had scored for the hosts.

In the 65th minute, though, De Jong suddenly sat down on the pitch after a seemingly innocuous moment. The ball was nowhere near the Netherlands international.

He quickly got back to his feet but soon made it clear he could not continue. De Jong asked to come off and left the pitch with a slight limp.

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"Surely not that misery again," commentator Richard van Iterson said on Ziggo Sport as footage of De Jong was shown. "You have to be careful what you say, of course, but he sat down for a moment, got back up and didn't look in great shape."

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Hansi Flick then brought on Andreas Christensen and Jules Koundé, with Eric García also going off alongside De Jong. The former Ajax midfielder had moved from midfield to the centre of defence shortly before and headed to the dressing room soon after coming off.

Barcelona's medical staff could examine De Jong there. He may have a muscle injury.

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Another injury would be particularly bad news for De Jong, who has already spent months on the sidelines this season. The midfielder suffered a torn medial collateral ligament in his knee after the World Cup, keeping him out of action for more than three months.

That knee injury cost De Jong a total of 14 matches for Barcelona and the Netherlands. During the most recent international break, the 71-cap international also suffered a minor hip injury that ruled him out of the match against Germany, which ended in a 5-0 defeat.