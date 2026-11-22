Barcelona star Lamine Yamal received treatment from a physiotherapist for an ankle problem during the warm-up ahead of the clash with Villarreal today, Sunday, causing a moment of concern within the Catalan side.
Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" reported that Lamine Yamal sparked some concern before kick-off in Barcelona's match against Villarreal, after he needed treatment from a physiotherapist.
The Catalan side's star began the warm-up as normal but had to stop after a few minutes. He took off his boot and the physio massaged him for several minutes.
The problem didn't get any worse. Lamine pulled his boot back on, resumed the session as normal and finished the warm-up shooting at goal with no worrying signs.
In the end, it looked like nothing more than a passing scare. Yamal started the match as normal.
Hansi Flick has leaned heavily on him this season. He has become one of the most regular members of the starting line-up, and his attacking influence is hard to replace.
Yamal has played in all 16 of Barcelona's matches across all competitions up to 22 November, starting every one. Nobody in the squad has played more minutes than his 1,355.
That constant reliance has put the spotlight back on managing the young player's physical workload, particularly with so many domestic, continental and international commitments.
Last October, Spanish radio station "Cadena SER" reported that Barcelona's coaching staff believe Yamal knows how to manage his effort on the pitch. That explains how he can keep going for long periods without showing fatigue to the same extent as some of his teammates.
His fitness also came under scrutiny during November's international break. He missed Spain's match against the Czech Republic with pain in his right knee, before returning to feature against England.
According to Spanish newspaper "El País", Barcelona also felt he needed rest, given the minutes he had racked up for the club since the start of the season.
It all underlines the responsibility resting on Barcelona's coaching staff as they handle one of their most important attacking weapons. Keeping him fit is a key part of the team's plans in a season where domestic competitions overlap with European and international commitments.
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I began my journey in journalism in 2012 through the Egyptian newspaper Al Tahrir, where I initially specialized in local politics before shifting my focus to sports in 2014, continuing with the same outlet. I later moved on to write for Al Fareeq and Al Maqal newspapers.
After specializing in covering domestic football in Egypt, I expanded into international football in 2018 through Al Ain Sports, where I worked for six months. I then fulfilled a long-held ambition by joining the team at Kooora, the largest sports website globally, allowing me to continue pursuing my passion for European football that has grown since the early 2000s.
My passion for global football dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, but my true love for European football began with following the UEFA Champions League at the turn of the century. This, in turn, drew me particularly to Italian football, especially AC Milan—a club I chose to support instinctively after watching my very first match. Despite admiring teams like Arsenal, Barcelona, and Manchester United at various points during my youth, the Rossoneri have held a special place in my heart ever since.
I specialize in translating international sports news, a role that aligns with my passion for following transfer developments and uncovering behind-the-scenes stories within team dressing rooms, as reported by global media outlets.
As for my all-time favorite lineup, I would place Gianluigi Buffon in goal, supported by a back four of Roberto Carlos, Paolo Maldini, Alessandro Nesta, and Cafu. In midfield, I rely on Clarence Seedorf, Luka Modrić, and Zinedine Zidane, while in attack I would feature my all-time idol Ricardo Kaká alongside Ronaldinho and Zlatan Ibrahimović.
During my time at Kooora, I have published numerous reports, features, and analyses, most notably:
- Luka Modrić… The warrior who refused to play in his name
- Rodrygo… From Remontada kid to the mysterious man in Alonso’s project
- Kroos… The ever-present absentee in the Club World Cup
- Kooora Story: Ronaldo’s surprise that ignited Ferguson’s enthusiasm