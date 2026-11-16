Concern and optimism: Barcelona training brings Flick mixed news

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Barcelona begin their preparations today, Monday, for the clash with Villarreal, which will take place next Sunday in round 13 of La Liga.

Advertisement

According to Sport newspaper, Jules Koundé is still missing from training, while Dani Olmo has rejoined his teammates.

Koundé's recovery is dragging on longer than expected. Information obtained by "Sport" shows the French defender still hadn't returned to group training as of today, Monday.

His absence has raised eyebrows. The hope had been that the days without competition would let him shake off the pain he has been suffering.

Koundé sprained his left ankle on 17 October against Real Betis. Initial estimates suggested he'd miss around a week. Today, 16 November, marks exactly 30 days since that injury, four weeks and two days, and he still hasn't regained the feeling of readiness he needs to train normally.

Advertisement Advertisement

The warning signs came early. After the Real Betis match, Koundé was seen getting off the team bus with a very noticeable limp.

Related Topics

Once the swelling in his ankle went down, the Frenchman discovered for himself that the pain hadn't gone away and that the injury would need more time than first thought.

Inside the club, the expectation was that the international break would give his recovery the final, decisive push. With no match pressure and time to work individually, conditions looked right for him to rejoin group training this week. That step is still on hold.

Advertisement

Koundé is determined to return as quickly as possible. But whether he makes the squad for Villarreal depends on him training with his teammates and responding well to the gradual increase in training loads. With six days to go until the match, his situation remains undecided.

Dani Olmo: the good news from training

Advertisement

For coach Hans Flick, the good news is the return of Dani Olmo. The midfielder trained with the rest of his teammates today, Monday, after almost four weeks out with a left adductor injury he picked up on 20 October in the Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain.

Initial estimates put his recovery at around a month, but his progress in recent weeks has been very positive and he's now in a position to return to training with the team.

Advertisement

The international break let Dani Olmo work on his fitness without having to rush or put pressure on the timeline set for his recovery.

Now the plan is to use the coming sessions to restore Olmo's feel for the game and his rhythm of competition.

Advertisement

The club are counting on him being available for next Sunday's match against Villarreal. His response to group training will decide whether he gets final medical clearance to return to action.