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Ahmad Salah

Translated by

"Complicated": Pellegrini reveals the latest on Ez Abde's condition

Lille vs Real Betis
Lille
Real Betis
Champions League
Villarreal vs Real Betis
Villarreal
LaLiga
M. Pellegrini
A. Ezzalzouli
France
Spain
Chile
Morocco

The Andalusian side is preparing for a European clash against Lille.

Manuel Pellegrini has cast fresh doubt over the fitness of Morocco's Abde Ezzalzouli, with the Real Betis boss revealing that the winger is still short of full sharpness because of a knee problem.

According to the Spaniard, the pain from that injury explains why Ezzalzouli has sat out the recent run of matches. His return, Pellegrini confirmed, hinges on how well he responds over the coming days.

Moroccan website Hesport carried Pellegrini's words. "Abde has not yet reached the stage of full recovery," he said, calling the knee injury "complicated" and one that leaves the player in noticeable discomfort.

The Chilean is hopeful his man will shake off the effects of the injury and get back to full strength soon, putting himself back in the frame for selection and a role in the team's fixtures.

Ezzalzouli's absence bites at an awkward moment. Betis are gearing up for their opening match in the league phase of the Champions League, away to France's Lille this Tuesday evening.

Read also: A sudden earthquake: the Atlas Lions star says: I will not play for Morocco again while Wahbi is there

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