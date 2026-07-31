Real officially announced on Thursday evening that the centre-forward is joining the Spanish capital from UD Levante and has signed a five-year contract at the Bernabeu until 2031. It is understood the Madrid club are paying a transfer fee of 25 million euros.

Espi joined Levante from a smaller club while still in the youth ranks and made the step up to the professional game with the side that finished 16th in the most recent LaLiga season. In 2024/25, he played his part in Levante's promotion to Spain's top flight as a super sub with six goals. Then, after a solid six-month settling-in period last season, the 21-year-old became one of the key figures in Levante's survival with an outstanding finish to the campaign.

From the end of February to the end of May, Espi scored a remarkable ten goals across the final 13 matchdays, emerged as the breakthrough star and was ultimately voted the best U23 player in LaLiga. Most strikingly, from matchdays 26 to 29, Levante's next six goals all came from Espi. He grabbed a brace in the important 2-0 win against Alaves, then earned 1-1 draws against Girona and Rayo Vallecano with his goals. Finally, Espi scored his team's first two goals in a 4-2 victory over Oviedo. Overall, Real's new signing scored 11 goals in 25 league games in 2025/26.

Move to Real Madrid: Carlos Espi is the second-most expensive departure in UD Levante's history

His signing, meanwhile, is a reaction to the probably imminent departure of Gonzalo Garcia. The academy product, who has so far not got beyond the role of a substitute in attack, is apparently joining FC Fulham for a transfer fee of 40 million euros and is following former coach Alvaro Arbeloa to the English club.





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That leaves Espi to fill the vacant squad place. Whether he gets enough minutes remains to be seen. He is expected to share the role of backup to superstar Kylian Mbappe with Endrick. During his loan spell at Olympique Lyon in the first half of 2026, Endrick rebuilt his confidence and now, two years after his arrival in Madrid, wants to finally make his breakthrough at Real. With Espi instead of Garcia, Los Blancos still have the necessary depth at centre-forward.

For Levante, Espi's sale has come close to setting a transfer record. The Spain youth international is the second-most expensive departure in the club's history, with only the Colombian midfielder Jefferson Lerma bringing in more than Espi's 25 million euros when he joined AFC Bournemouth in 2018 for a transfer fee of 30.5 million euros. Lerma has since been playing for Crystal Palace since 2023.



