The daily newspaper tz reports that Bayern Munich recently watched the midfielder in person at the international U18 tournament in Nyon, Switzerland. Eduardo Pape was there with Brazil's junior national team from late September to early October.

Given his reading of the game, composure on the ball and accurate distribution to his team-mates, experts reportedly often compare the defensive midfielder to Sergio Busquets, FC Barcelona's legendary defensive midfielder from the Messi era.

Eduardo Pape's qualities have apparently caught the attention of more than just Bayern Munich. His name has already been linked with many other clubs: Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Villarreal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Bournemouth and Monaco were all mentioned in the spring. "I spoke to staff at these clubs. They all showed interest and said they would look into it," Robson Ramos, the president of Azuriz FC, told UOL Esporte at the time. Now Bayern Munich have apparently joined them.

How much would a club have to pay for Eduardo Pape?

Small club Azuriz FC own 20 per cent of the transfer rights to Eduardo Pape, and their president senses the prospect of a huge deal. Reports from Brazil say Cruzeiro are asking a substantial €40 million fee for the teenager, which does not seem wildly excessive given the number of interested clubs.

For Brazil's U17 national team, Eduardo Pape scored six goals in eight matches. He made his debut for the Selecao's U18 side in Nyon.