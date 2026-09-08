Roberta Picchi's breast cancer diagnosis was not the end of her dream. It was the beginning of a message of support that shook Italian football, after Como announced the renewal of their player's contract until 2028 while she lay on her treatment bed.

A renewal like no other

Como, who compete in the Italian women's top division, announced yesterday, Monday, the renewal of the contract of their Italian player Roberta Picchi (34) until the end of the 2027-2028 season, just days after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

In an official statement, the club confirmed that Picchi would receive full support from their medical team, who will work in close, direct coordination with the specialists overseeing her treatment over the coming months.

The club's statement read: "All members of Como 1907 stand beside Roberta and will provide her and her family with all the support they need over the coming months."

It added in a humane tone: "At this time, we ask that Roberta's privacy be respected while she focuses on her treatment and recovery."

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"It's time to play my most important match"

Picchi responded with a moving message on her social media accounts, thanking her club for a gesture she described as exceptional.

She wrote: "Nothing is guaranteed, and I am lucky. It's time to play my match, but I will come back more determined."

Short, but it summed up the spirit of a fighter who refuses to give up. Picchi believes her real battle has now begun off the pitch, and she has pledged to return stronger than before.

Como's move drew wide praise across Italy. Many called it a model for how clubs should treat their players in the hardest human moments, stressing that some contracts are not measured in goals, but in loyalty.