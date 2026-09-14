Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Suwarso ComoGetty Images

Translated by

Como, president Suwarso: "24 hours before every match Fabregas presents the owners with the game plan"

Como

As president Mirwan Suwarso told Cronache di Spogliatoio, he explained the secrets behind the Lariani side: "24 hours before every match, Fabregas presents the ownership with the game plan. In this way the owners can better understand the dynamics of the match.

After the match, Cesc draws up another report explaining how the game evolved compared to the initial expectations.

Meanwhile, our data team prepare their own independent analysis of how the match unfolded and, at the end of the day, we share the data.

For example, when we play against a low block we can expect an xG of between 0.80 and 0.90.

If by the end of the match we had reached 1.3 xG, even if we had drawn 0-0, we would be satisfied because we would have exceeded expectations."


Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google