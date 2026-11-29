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Como-Juventus headlines matchday 13 of the 2026-27 Serie A season. Kick-off is at 8.45pm at the Sinigaglia Stadium by the lake.

On paper, two contenders meet for a Champions League place. The hosts go into the match on 26 points, though they remain fifth. They are also on a positive run, with a European win over AEK Athens boosting Cesc Fabregas' side. Luciano Spalletti's Juventus are improving too. They have 21 points after two wins and a draw in their last three matches. Victory over Omonia has also restored the team's confidence in attack.

COMO-JUVENTUS

SCORERS: -

COMO-JUVENTUS: PREDICTED LINE-UPS AND MATCH DETAILS



Como-Juventus



Scorers: -



COMO (4-2-3-1): Butez; Couto, Chalobah, Ramon, Valle; Perrone, Perrone, Milla; Da Cunha, Nico Paz, Baturina; Douvikas.

Coach: Fabregas.



JUVENTUS (4-3-3): Vicario; Celik, Bremer, Lucumì, Cabal; McKennie, Douglas Luiz, Koopmeiners; Conceiçao, Woltemade, Kolo Muani.

Coach: Spalletti.



Referee: Mariani

Booked: -

Sent off: -

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GOALS AND KEY MOMENTS



0' Kick-off at the Sinigaglia Stadium at 8.45pm



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