Comment: The verdict against Manchester City deserves every superlative, but could also backfire





The Premier League verdict against Manchester City is staggering: guilty on 114 of 115 charges, and these are anything but minor offences. The independent commission appointed by the league found enough evidence to prove the club committed systematic financial fraud from 2009 to 2018.

Judges found that the club owned by Abu Dhabi’s ruling family, among other things, misrepresented accounts and entered into sham contracts with companies in order to "artificially inflate revenue and reduce its costs", as the ruling states. That allowed the Cityzens to spend more money on the transfer market for years than UEFA and Premier League rules permitted. Manchester City are said to have cheated their way to an illegal advantage of up to one billion euros in this way.

Rarely has a ruling of this scale been seen, and deserves every superlative. Financially in particular, it could bring consequences football has never seen before. There has long been speculation, for example, over whether disadvantaged Premier League clubs could now demand damages from Manchester City for lost income.

Yet the verdict now needs a punishment to match. Otherwise, it could backfire and make everything even worse.

How the ruling was worded has made a historic punishment against Pep Guardiola’s former club more likely, but it is still far from certain.

Have Manchester City been convicted of financial offences before?

This is not the first time Manchester City have been convicted over financial offences. Strictly speaking, Manchester City were already convicted in 2020 for the same offences as now.

UEFA banned the Sky Blues from all European club competitions for two years at the time for serious breaches of Financial Fair Play and fined them 30 million euros. The ruling was then overturned by the international criminal court CAS, but by no means because the court had established City’s innocence. Instead, City benefited from the regulations and UEFA’s rather lax appetite for investigation.

Under UEFA rules, financial offences become time-barred after five years. The allegations raised against Manchester City at the time related primarily to the years from 2009 to 2013, so by 2020 they were time-barred.

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UEFA also relied mainly on documents whistleblower Rui Pinto had made available, among others, to Football Leaks and to Spiegel. Apparently, the continental body made little effort to find further evidence from the more recent past and also wanted to wrap up the unpleasant case quickly. Manchester City ultimately got away with a fine of 10 million euros for a lack of co-operation with the authorities.

Without a severe punishment, even the most historic ruling is worthless

The Premier League cannot be accused of lacking thoroughness: the commission investigated for three years before the ruling came down. And because the league has no statute of limitations for breaches of the Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), it could use even the strongest and most publicly accessible evidence from the early years of the club’s takeover by Abu Dhabi’s ruling family.

Remarkably, the Premier League of all leagues, the most commercial and capitalist league in the world, is now putting right what UEFA botched in 2020.

Still, the ruling can only be the first step. Hand on heart: who still had it on their radar yesterday that Manchester City had already been convicted in 2020 for the same offences? Many people still have Juventus’s forced relegation from Serie A in 2006 for the systematic influencing of referees ("Calciopoli") on their radar today. Many are likely already to have forgotten the exclusion from the Conference League in the 2023/2024 season for fiddling the books ("Plusvalenza").

Without a historic punishment, even the toughest ruling is worthless.

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That would not mean everything suddenly gets better. Thinking that would be foolish. Cheating has been part of professional football since it was invented. And so far, those involved have always found a new way to cheat as soon as one loophole was closed. But if Manchester City are not also punished severely now for these massive offences after this ruling, then any rules such as Financial Fair Play could be buried for good.

If anything is supposed to improve even slightly in this respect, City must be punished severely.

What really threatens Manchester City now?

Everything is possible, from drastic points deductions over several years and fines in the tens or hundreds of millions to forced relegation, the stripping of all titles won during the period and extensive compensation payments to rivals.

Realistically, though, that is unfortunately hard to imagine. As desirable and important as it would be for the Premier League to make an example of Manchester City and impose the harshest possible punishment, it would also damage itself by doing so. Clubs such as Chelsea, Aston Villa or Nottingham Forest are aggressively pushing the limits of the PSR. That is not in itself forbidden, but from now on the league would have to scrutinise every hint of creative accounting if it is serious about this.

Nor should ManCity’s financial muscle be underestimated: Manchester City will almost certainly appeal. An endless legal battle against the club’s practically unlimited and state-backed resources carries an extreme financial and political risk. For the league and ultimately for all the clubs in it. A harsh ruling could also, as already mentioned, trigger an incalculable flood of damages claims from other clubs who feel cheated out of titles or income from the Champions League and other competitions. There are grounds to fear that, in the end, the league will strike a pragmatic deal with Manchester City so as not to lose itself in a legal labyrinth.

That would achieve the opposite of what the ruling was actually meant to accomplish. Rules such as Financial Fair Play or the English Profit and Sustainability Rules would be dead for good.