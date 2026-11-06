Cole Palmer receives another stern message

Cole Palmer has missed out on England's squad for the Nations League matches against Croatia (12 November) and Spain (15 November). Manager Thomas Tuchel has again left out the Chelsea midfielder.

During the October international break, Palmer was also absent from the England squad. The London club's playmaker has consequently missed all four of Tuchel's side's Nations League matches.

A 14-cap international, Palmer last played for England in March this year, in a friendly against Japan. He has played just three internationals in the past two years, and Tuchel overlooked him for the World Cup.

At Chelsea, Palmer has long been a regular in midfield. The 24-year-old scored a penalty last week as Chelsea beat Manchester United 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel has, however, included Jobe Bellingham, who is making waves at Borussia Dortmund. Josh King and Rio Ngumoha have also been selected for the upcoming Nations League matches.

Full England squad:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Jason Steele (Brighton & Hove Albion), James Trafford (Leeds United)

Defenders: Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Marc Guéhi (Manchester City), Lewis Hall (Newcastle United), Ezri Konsa (Arsenal), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen), Djed Spence (Inter), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Real Madrid), Ben White (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson (Manchester City), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal), James Garner (Everton), Jobe Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Josh King (Fulham), Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Leeds United), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Anthony Gordon (FC Barcelona), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Rio Ngumoha Ngumoha (Liverpool), Morgan Rogers (Chelsea).