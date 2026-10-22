Coefficient rankings: the Netherlands make excellent gains thanks to an almost perfect week

The Netherlands have enjoyed an excellent week in the coefficient rankings. Wins for PSV, AZ, NEC, Ajax and FC Twente narrowed the gap to seventh-placed Belgium, while the Netherlands pulled further clear of their closest challengers, Turkey.

A win by a club in Europe earns two coefficient points. A draw earns one, while a defeat earns none.

To calculate a country's coefficient, that points total is divided by the number of clubs it had in Europe at the start of the season. For the Netherlands, that number is six: PSV, Feyenoord, AZ, FC Twente, NEC and Ajax.

7. Belgium (+1.600)

Belgium remain ahead of the Netherlands in the coefficient rankings and still have five clubs active in Europe. On Wednesday, Club Brugge beat RC Lens 3-0 in the Champions League.

Thursday brought wins for Union Sint-Gillis, RSC Anderlecht and Sint-Truidense V.V., but AA Gent lost 2-0 to SC Braga. Those results gave Belgium eight points and a coefficient of 1.600.

8. The Netherlands (+1.667)

PSV started the Netherlands' week with a 0-1 away win over FC Porto in the Champions League. A day later, Feyenoord lost 1-0 at Real Betis.

On Thursday, AZ won 0-4 against FC Ararat-Armenia and NEC won 2-4 against Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League. Ajax beat Atalanta 2-0 in the Conference League, while Twente won 1-4 against Lincoln Red Imps.

Those results brought the Netherlands 10 points for the week. Divided by six, that gives them a coefficient of 1.667. They closed the gap to Belgium, though by less than many will have expected.

9. Turkey (+1.200)

Turkey sit one place below the Netherlands in the coefficient rankings. They began the European season with five clubs and still have four involved. In the Champions League this week, Galatasaray won 2-4 against Lille OSC, while Fenerbahçe drew 2-2 with Slavia Prague.

On Thursday, Trabzonspor won and Besiktas drew. Turkey collected six points in all, giving them a coefficient of 1.200.

Greece, Poland and Czechia

Below Turkey, Greece, Poland and Czechia remain relatively close together. Greece had the best results of the three this week, moving slightly further ahead of Poland and Czechia. The gap to Turkey and the Netherlands also grew.

Coefficient rankings around the Netherlands:

7. Belgium 62.450 (+1.600)

8. The Netherlands 55.395 (+1.667)

9. Turkey 52.275 (+1.200)

10. Greece 46.612 (+0.800)

11. Poland 45.725 (+0.200)

12. Czechia 45.725 (+0.400)