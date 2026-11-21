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Dutchman Donyell Malen has made his way into Roma's history books in style after an exceptional goalscoring display against Parma, which saw him equal a record that had stood for 66 years and put him in direct competition with Europe's leading scorers in 2026, ahead of names the calibre of Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappé.

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Malen scored four goals in Roma's emphatic 5-1 win over Parma in Serie A on Saturday , taking him to 26 league goals for the calendar year and equalling a historic feat that had stood since 1960.

Opta's figures show Malen is only the second player in Roma's history to score more than 25 Serie A goals in a single calendar year. The first was Pedro Manfredini, who scored 26 in 1960.

One more and the record is his outright. The Dutch striker needs just a single goal to become Roma's highest Serie A scorer in a calendar year, and he has six weeks of 2026 left to find it.

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His numbers stand out well beyond Roma's record books. Counting domestic league goals only, the striker has outscored several of Europe's biggest stars this year.

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Figures from Tutto Mercato Web show Harry Kane, Bayern Munich's Ballon d'Or-winning striker, has 21 Bundesliga goals in 2026. Barcelona star Raphinha has the same number in La Liga, while Kylian Mbappé has stalled on 19 for Real Madrid in the same competition.

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Malen has barely let up since swapping Aston Villa for Roma. He scored 14 goals in the second half of last season and has kept that prolific rate going this term, with 12 in 11 matches.

That haul puts him top of the Serie A scoring charts, three clear of Monza striker Gustavo Varela, according to the report. He's firmly established among the league's leading marksmen.

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Malen turns 28 in January. He has finally found stability as an out-and-out centre-forward, a role in which he failed to produce his best form during his spell in England. Roma want to reward that form and are negotiating a new contract with him, even though his current deal runs until 2030.

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