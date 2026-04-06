Clip from Inter vs Roma featuring Malen goes viral: 'What on earth is this?'

Yann Sommer received a standing ovation on Sunday evening at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium in Milan. The Inter goalkeeper produced a brilliant save from a header by Donyell Malen, a moment that is now making headlines around the world.

Inter took a major step towards the Serie A title on Sunday evening. Thanks to their 5-2 victory over Roma, the club now sit nine points clear of closest rivals AC Milan.

After the match, Hakan Calhanoglu was mainly praised for Inter’s 2-1 goal. The Turkish international unleashed a devastating strike from 35 metres into the top corner.

Goalkeeper Sommer also received praise. In the second half, Malen headed a cross from an indirect free-kick towards the goal, leading the entire stadium to believe a goal was imminent.









However, Sommer miraculously managed to punch the ball away from the goal, switching the hand he used to reach for the ball as he dived. The Swiss keeper’s save is being widely shared on X.

“What on earth is this voodoo-like save?” someone wrote. Another wondered if Sommer had turned into Harry Potter.



