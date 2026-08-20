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Al Hilal v Al Nassr - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

Translated by

Clasico round postponed: Gulf Cup 27 disrupts the Saudi league schedule

G. Donis
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Pro League
Al-Fayha vs Al Hilal
Al-Fayha
Al Hilal
Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr FC
Al Riyadh
Al Nassr FC
Al Qadsiah vs Al Ittihad
Al Qadsiah
Al Ittihad
Al Ahli vs Abha
Al Ahli
Abha
Greece
Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia seek a title absent for 23 years

The Saudi Roshn League is set for a number of surprise changes to its fixture schedule, due to the national team's participation in the upcoming Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27".

Saudi Arabia hosts the 27th edition of the Arabian Gulf Cup, running from 23 September until 6 October of this year, in the city of Jeddah.

Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiah" reports that the Roshn League association will make a number of changes to the fixture schedule, at the request of Greek coach Georgios Donis, technical director of the Saudi national team.

Donis has asked for the national team's training camp to be extended by an additional seven days before the start of the Gulf tournament. That will force the association into extensive changes to the fixture schedule.

According to the newspaper, the amendments will affect more than one round. Most notably, the eighth round, scheduled for 17 September, less than a week before "Gulf 27" kicks off.

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Officials expect to postpone that round, which would have featured a fiery clásico between Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad at the Kingdom Arena.

Donis wants the best possible preparation for the Gulf tournament, hoping to return the Saudi national team to the title after a full 23-year absence, since they last won it in 2003.

The Greek coach led the Saudi national team before the start of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico. They bowed out at the group stage, finishing bottom of the eighth group with only two points.

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