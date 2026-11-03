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Clash with Atletico Madrid: referee appointment not a good omen for Bayern Munich

Champions League
Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich
Atletico Madrid
Bayern Munich

Top French referee Francois Letexier will officiate Bayern Munich’s Champions League match away to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday evening.

The appointment doesn't bode well. The 37-year-old lawyer and bailiff has refereed three competitive matches involving the German record champions, and the Munich side lost all three.

Most recently, Letexier, who also refereed the European Championship final between Spain and England (2-1) in summer 2024, took charge of the Munich side's defeat against Benfica Lisbon (0-1) at the 2025 Club World Cup.

Letexier had previously refereed the Munich side's defeats at Lazio Rome (0-1) in the first leg of the 2023/204 Champions League round of 16 and at Feyenoord Rotterdam (0-3) in the 2024/2025 Champions League group stage.

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