Clarence Seedorf leaves the KNVB with immediate effect

Clarence Seedorf has stepped down from the KNVB's Supervisory Board with immediate effect. The Dutch football association announced the news through its official channels on Thursday evening. His decision follows his appointment as coach of Brazilian club Corinthians.

The KNVB said Seedorf and the Supervisory Board held extensive talks on Thursday about the possible implications of his new coaching job for his role overseeing professional football at the KNVB.

After those talks, Seedorf decided to leave the Supervisory Board. He had held the KNVB role since 2023.

Frank Paauw, chairman of the Supervisory Board, said: "Over the past few days, we have spoken openly and constructively about his new position and the possibility of combining it with his role as a Supervisory Board member at the KNVB. We carefully considered all the pros and cons."

"We respect his decision and appreciate the responsible way he has handled this. We thank him for his involvement and commitment to Dutch football and wish him every success in this new challenge."

Next matches COR Serie A 19:00 VIT

Corinthians surprised observers on Sunday by bringing in Seedorf. The former midfielder must steer the club of Memphis Depay and Zakaria Labyad clear of relegation trouble.

Corinthians sit just above the relegation line. After losing all of their last eight matches, Timão have slipped considerably.