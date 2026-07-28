Young Brazilian star Savinho has made a decisive call ahead of the new season, according to recent press reports.

He was no guaranteed starter at Manchester City last season, featuring in 36 matches across all competitions.

Those appearances added up to 1,502 minutes, in which the winger scored four goals and set up two more.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Savinho had told the Manchester City hierarchy he wants to leave in the current summer window.

He continued: "The Brazilian star wants to play regularly and more frequently to continue his technical development. The Manchester City management is now fully aware of his situation and his desire, while it should be noted that the final decision on this move remains in the club's hands."

Tottenham are watching closely. Romano pointed out that the London club have made Savinho one of their main targets, with reports suggesting they have tracked the winger since last May.

Savinho joined City in the summer of 2024 from France's Troyes. In October 2025 he penned a long-term contract tying him to the Sky Blues until the summer of 2031.

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