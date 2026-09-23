VfL Wolfsburg have terminated Christian Eriksen's contract, the German club have announced. The deal was due to run until the end of the season, but the Dane will not see it out.

The announcement follows last summer's events in Germany.

Eriksen collapsed in June during a friendly for Denmark after feeling unwell with 20 minutes left.

The former Ajax, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United player had already been playing with a pacemaker after collapsing at the 2021 European Championship.

It remains unclear whether Eriksen will stop playing football altogether. In recent times, the midfielder has been recovering in Denmark with his family.

"I want to thank everyone at Wolfsburg enormously. For me, it is important to be with my family. I am very happy that we have found a solution with the club. I am sure the club are in the right hands to return to the Bundesliga," Eriksen said.