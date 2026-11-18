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Giorgio Chiellini, the former defender and current Juventus executive, discusses the Juventus of today, the difference between Italian football and the Premier League, and his time as a Juventus player: Conte, Allegri and Cristiano Ronaldo.

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Giorgio Chiellini, the Old Lady's Chief Club Affairs Officer, told the Business of Sport podcast: "If you think Bournemouth, with all due respect, can spend much more than Juventus today, and if you had told us that ten years ago, we would all have laughed at the idea...". Tuttosport reported his comments.

The gap to the Premier League

"I am curious to see what the situation will be in five years. The only ones who can compete with the Premier League are not leagues, but individual clubs. We can name Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Barcelona".

Young players and coaches

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"By not investing in talent development. We are a land of defenders and great talents, but now we have neither true defenders nor great talents. We have excellent coaches, but we also need good development from the grassroots up. We have had many Italian coaches who have also won the Premier League: Carlo Ancelotti, Antonio Conte and Roberto Mancini".

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The Euro 2021 final

"We had players like Bonucci, as well as me, who played in that match. We knew how important it was to say calm, calm, calm, and the coach certainly knew it. That is what we said at the end of the first half. We knew the pressure on England was very high, and it still is. The England team are always under intense pressure from the media and the fans, especially at home. It was an advantage we knew we had, and we seized it".

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Juventus today and the Agnelli family

"I believe the management we have today can help the club return as soon as possible. The family is the guarantee that the victories will continue. The family that has owned the club for a hundred years is a guarantee for the fans, the players and the club. Juventus are unique because they have belonged to the same family for more than a hundred years. It is a characteristic we must emphasise and preserve. Juventus will return to winning. We will all be there celebrating together".

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Chiellini and Juventus

"It is not a question of loyalty. It is a question of feeling part of a family. I work for Juventus, handling institutional relations. My role is Chief Club Affairs Officer. I handle relations with the League, the Federation, European Football Clubs, UEFA and FIFA, as well as some work on training and innovation within Juventus's corporate structure".

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Conte and Allegri

"The two coaches of my career are Conte and Allegri. Two very different leaders, but both great leaders. They are different coaches, with immense leadership and personality, expressed in different ways. With Conte, we developed a very good understanding, on and off the pitch, with qualities that complemented each other perfectly. But we played with both a back four and a back three. We could have played in different ways. It is the quality of the players that makes the difference. Tactics are something you can create and shape like a suit tailored to the team you have available".

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The Champions League finals

"In 2017, we went into it with great confidence in our abilities. It was not arrogance. It was our second final in three years, and we had had an excellent campaign. We were stronger than two years earlier, especially in terms of the character needed to reach a final. Around the time I graduated, I played twice against Barcelona, in the quarter-finals, and scored a goal. It was probably the best week of my career".

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Cristiano Ronaldo

"Being Cristiano Ronaldo's captain was wonderful. Welcoming the best player and the best goalscorer is always a good thing. He did not train more than the others in terms of volume, but he trained harder than the others. When things became more difficult, he raised his level. He always did that. He was a player in a different class, one of a kind. In the biggest matches, he was always ready and made the difference. He was also a leader on the pitch. He did not need to say much. A few words were enough. He was very respectful, trained well and, when we needed him, he always stepped up".