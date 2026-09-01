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Chelsea FC v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

Chelsea seal impressive deal from Atalanta

Transfers
Chelsea
Atalanta
H. Ahanor
England
Italy

An Italian gamble at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have wrapped up a deal to sign Italy international defender Honest Ahanor from Atalanta. The player will officially join up in 2027.

Ahanor, 18, made 35 appearances for Atalanta last season during his first campaign in Bergamo, having arrived from Genoa in July 2025.

Those displays earned the teenager a call-up to the senior Italy side, where he won his first two caps last June.

Serie A
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Roma
ROM
Atalanta crest
Atalanta
ATA
Premier League
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote on his "X" account: "Chelsea sign Honest Ahanor officially from Atalanta in a deal worth £40 million starting in June 2027."

He added: "The young Italian defender, aged 18, will join Crystal Palace on loan from Atalanta."

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