Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Palestra ChelseaGetty Images

Translated by

Chelsea, Palestra’s debut delayed again: he will miss the match against Leeds

Chelsea

Marco Palestra's Chelsea debut has been pushed back again. The former Cagliari winger will also miss Wednesday's Carabao Cup tie against Leeds, but he could return to the squad for next Saturday's game against Hull City.


Speaking at his press conference, Alonso confirmed neither of the two will be involved in the trip to Leeds.


"They are not yet ready to take to the pitch and this is not the time to take hasty risks. We will assess their situation match by match." Marco Palestra's Chelsea debut has been pushed back again. The former Cagliari winger will also miss Wednesday's Carabao Cup tie against Leeds, but he could return to the squad for next Saturday's game against Hull City.


At his press conference, Alonso confirmed neither of the two will be involved in the trip to Leeds.


Palestra moved from Atalanta to Inter in the summer for a fee of €55 million. Inter were also interested in him.



Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google