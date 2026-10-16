Chelsea confirmed on Friday that captain Reece James has come through minor knee surgery successfully, after picking up the injury in training.
A statement on the club's official website explained that the 26-year-old underwent a minor knee procedure which went well.
James sat out the 5-1 win over Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Saturday while medics ran tests to assess the damage.
Those tests pointed to only one option. Surgery.
Recovery has already started, and the club's medical department will work with James at the Cobham training centre throughout his rehabilitation.
Everyone at Chelsea wished their captain a speedy recovery and pledged to back him every step of the way until he is back on the pitch.