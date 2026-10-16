Chelsea confirmed on Friday that captain Reece James has come through minor knee surgery successfully, after picking up the injury in training.

A statement on the club's official website explained that the 26-year-old underwent a minor knee procedure which went well.

James sat out the 5-1 win over Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Saturday while medics ran tests to assess the damage.

Those tests pointed to only one option. Surgery.

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Recovery has already started, and the club's medical department will work with James at the Cobham training centre throughout his rehabilitation.

Everyone at Chelsea wished their captain a speedy recovery and pledged to back him every step of the way until he is back on the pitch.



