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Defensive disasters strike Al-Hilal

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Tunisian commentator Issam Chawali had a pointed message for Al-Hilal's players during their fifth-round AFC Champions League Elite clash with Uzbek side Neftchi. He took aim at the defensive errors that kept surfacing, even as Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou put in an outstanding display, stepping in more than once to keep out what looked like certain goals.

During his commentary, Chawali said: "Yassine Bounou won't save you every time." The meaning was clear. Al-Hilal can't keep leaning on their goalkeeper's exceptional ability to paper over defensive lapses, not while Neftchi's players were repeatedly getting into dangerous areas and threatening the goal.

He spoke after Bounou had pulled off a string of important saves and dealt with the dangerous chances the opposition created. It confirmed once again how valuable he is: one of Al-Hilal's standout players, capable of changing the course of a match with his decisive interventions.

Even Bounou's brilliance couldn't stop the problems at the back. Neftchi found space to move and get at the Al-Hilal goal, exploiting poor positioning and shaky handling of attacks. That left Bounou under constant pressure at various stages of the game.

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Bounou protects Al-Hilal from their own mistakes as Chawali's warning goes beyond the result

None of this is a criticism of Bounou's ability. Chawali's point was about the weight of responsibility the goalkeeper carries because of his team-mates' mistakes. A club of Al-Hilal's stature can't make their keeper the permanent answer to every defensive problem, particularly when they're chasing a continental title as big as the AFC Champions League Elite.

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Given Al-Hilal's ambitions in the tournament, the observation carries even more weight. They need to balance their attacking strength and their ability to control games and keep possession with the defensive solidity that gives them security in big matches. Getting at the opposition goal and scoring isn't enough on its own if you keep handing opponents chances to get back into the game.

The scoreline swung back and forth, and it stands at 2-2 so far. Al-Hilal's attacking quality was there for all to see. So were the gaps that need urgent attention.

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For Al-Hilal's coaching staff and players, Chawali's message is a wake-up call. Bounou's individual brilliance may rescue them in plenty of situations, but it's no substitute for defensive organisation and collective concentration. That matters all the more with upcoming matches potentially pitting them against opponents who won't offer many chances to correct their mistakes.