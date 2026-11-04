Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FBL-EUR-C1-ARSENAL-TRAININGAFP
Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

Changes to Arsenal's official line-up for the clash against Slavia Prague

Slavia Prague vs Arsenal
Slavia Prague
Arsenal
Champions League
Czechia
England

The match in the Champions League

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has named his side for tonight's clash with Slavia Prague in the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League league phase.

The Spaniard shook up the XI that beat Liverpool in the Premier League last Sunday. Out go Jurrien Timber, Calafiori, Gabriel Magalhães, Martin Ødegaard and Kai Havertz. In come Ben White, Hincapié, Zubimendi, Mikel Merino, Eze and Viktor Gyökeres.

 

Arsenal lined up as follows:

 Raya, White, Konsa, Gabriel, Hincapié, Zubimendi, Rice, Merino, Madueke, Eze and Gyökeres.

Slavia Prague, meanwhile, started with:

Next matches
ARS

ARS

Premier League

07 Nov 2026

HUL

HUL

SLP

SLP

First League

08 Nov 2026

ARB

ARB

 Domšák, Vlček, Holeš, Zima, Kobylák, Moses, Sadílek, Mbarek, Ayusi, Štorm and Nováк.

 

 

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google