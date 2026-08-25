NEC have failed to reach the league phase of the Champions League. After last week's 1-3 defeat, they lost 3-0 to FK Bodø/Glimt in Norway. Dick Schreuder's side now drop into the Europa League.

NEC made a nightmare start. Gonzalo Crettaz handled the ball outside the box and referee Michael Oliver showed him a straight red card. Reserve goalkeeper Nikolas Polster had to come on, with Kaj Sierhuis visibly unhappy as he went off.

With an extra player, the home side took control but could not score in the first half. Polster kept Bodø/Glimt out with several fine saves. Then, in stoppage time, Fredrik André Bjørkan, who played for Feyenoord shortly beforehand, still found the net after a slick move by the Norwegians.

Deep into first-half stoppage time, Sondre Auklend doubled the lead and ended any real hope of NEC reaching the Champions League.

After the break, very little changed on Norwegian soil. NEC still tried but could not create any real danger. Bodø/Glimt were happy with their comfortable lead and patiently looked for openings in the Nijmegen side's defence. It got even worse for NEC when Deveron Fonville put the ball into his own net.

So the Champions League ticket goes to the Norwegians. NEC must settle for a Europa League adventure this season.