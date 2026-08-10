Celtic are in the midst of their most dominant period in history, having reigned supreme as Scottish champions for 14 of the past 15 seasons.

They officially passed city rivals and Old Firm foes, Rangers, on the all-time Scottish title honours board when capturing their record-breaking 56th league crown last season, which was the 5th season in a row that they topped the Premiership ladder. It was also the 5th Scottish Premiership success for Brendan Rodgers, who is currently in his second spell at the Glasgow club. Celtic have finished in first spot in every full season Rodgers has been in charge at Celtic Park.

Let GOAL show you how you might be able to get along to Celtic Park at some point over the coming months.

Upcoming Celtic 2026/27 fixtures

How to buy Celtic tickets?

The standard route for securing standard matchday tickets is through Celtic's official eTicketing portal at eticketing.co.uk/celtic.

You do not need a paid membership to register, but you will need to set up a free Celtic FC Digital Account. General sale tickets for domestic league matches typically go live a few weeks prior to kickoff. Because demand at Paradise is exceptionally high, standard allocations for popular fixtures often sell out within minutes.

Celtic does run ticket ballots, but they are restricted almost entirely to Season Ticket Holders:

Home Cup Ticket Scheme (HCTS) Ballots: For high-demand fixtures outside standard season ticket coverage - such as Scottish Cup semi-finals and finals at Hampden Park or tight European away allocations - tickets are balloted internally among eligible season ticket holders enrolled in the HCTS.

For high-demand fixtures outside standard season ticket coverage - such as Scottish Cup semi-finals and finals at Hampden Park or tight European away allocations - tickets are balloted internally among eligible season ticket holders enrolled in the HCTS. General Sale Fixtures: There are no public ballots for standard Scottish Premiership home matches. General sale allocations are made available purely on a first-come, first-served basis via the eTicketing portal.

When matches sell out at the box office, fans seeking last-minute entry may rely on secondary ticket marketplaces. Check the T&Cs of the secondary website you're buying from to ensure ticket security.

How much are Celtic tickets?

Official general sale tickets start from £22 for adults and £9 for children, with reduced concession rates available for seniors, students, and young adults.

Pricing varies depending on stadium seating and match classification:

Stand Location: Seats behind the goals in the West Stand and Lisbon Lions Stand are the most budget-friendly. Positions in the Main Stand (Jock Stein Stand) carry premium pricing.

Seats behind the goals in the West Stand and Lisbon Lions Stand are the most budget-friendly. Positions in the Main Stand (Jock Stein Stand) carry premium pricing. Fixture Category: Standard domestic league games carry base-level pricing, whereas marquee fixtures - such as European nights or Old Firm derbies - command higher ticket tiers.

How to get Celtic 2026/27 season tickets?

Season tickets for the 2026/27 campaign are completely sold out. Holding a season ticket is the only guaranteed way to secure a seat for every domestic fixture, with Celtic capping season ticket sales at roughly 52,000 to 53,000 seats to reserve remaining space for general sale and away fans.

Unprecedented demand has pushed annual renewal rates to extraordinary figures of 98% to 99%. Because so few seats become available each summer, the official waiting list remains closed. For the 2026/27 season, adult season ticket renewal prices started at £626.

How to get Celtic hospitality tickets?

With a rich history within Scottish football and the attraction of regular European nights thanks to their continued domestic success, there is no shortage of hospitality tickets at Celtic Park.

If you're looking for particular premium packages available, look to:

Club 67

Available from £105 per person with the following benefits:

Access to Club 67 Hospitality in the Kerrydale Suite, where food and drinks can be purchased

Live entertainment

Half-time snacks, tea and coffee

Matchday programme

Padded seat to view the match

Post-match lounge access with drinks available to purchase

Number 7

Available from £300 & VAT per person with the following benefits:

Champagne reception

4-course meal with wine

Half-time snacks, teas, and coffee

Padded executive seat to view the match

Pre and post-match complimentary bar

Matchday gift

Matchday programme

You can secure your spot with a premium package at Celtic Park by emailing the club through their website.

Where to stay around Celtic Park

If you're travelling to Glasgow to watch a Celtic match at Celtic Park, you can check out the places to stay near the stadium. The interactive map below shows what is available within close proximity to the ground, although the city's public transport system will present easy options for travel if further afield.

History of Celtic Park

Celtic Park (known less formally as Parkhead or ‘Paradise’ by the fans) is located in the Parkhead area of Glasgow's East End. It’s the largest football-specific stadium in Scotland with a capacity of 60,000+. Only Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium, the home of the Scotland national rugby union team, holds more nationwide. Celtic FC moved to the current Celtic Park site in 1892, which was five years after the club formed.

A redevelopment in the 1990s brought the ground to its current form, though a section of safe standing was introduced in 2016. The Scotland national team has played almost two dozen times at the ground over its existence, while concerts by The Who, Prince and U2 have also been held at the stadium. It previously also hosted speedway events, though these have long been discontinued.