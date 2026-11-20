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As everyone prepares for a heavyweight clash in the heart of the Spanish capital, Celta Vigo coach Claudio Giráldez has made calm remarks that nonetheless carry plenty of confidence and defiance, hours before facing Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu.

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The Celta Vigo coach isn't dazzled by this new-look Real Madrid, and he doesn't believe the change in the dugout has turned the balance of power upside down. As he sees it, this Madrid side are a natural continuation of last season's, with almost the same names, the same power and the same strengths he knows well.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow's game on Saturday, Giráldez said: "I don't think Real Madrid are very different from last year's team. Their squad hasn't changed significantly. There are some slight differences in the coach's style, which may be better or worse depending on each person's point of view."

He also accepted that Celta will have to suffer: "Some aspects of the game plan we used last year may work for us again, and others may not, so we have to focus on our strengths and accept the fact that we will suffer for long periods of the match."

Celta draw their confidence from an unforgettable memory: last season's historic victory at the Bernabéu. That win changed the way the squad saw themselves and gave them genuine belief they can take on the big sides at any stadium.

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Giráldez explained: "We are now convinced that Celta Vigo can compete strongly against any opponent, which is something I didn't always see when I started coaching the first team. Our wins last year at big grounds such as the Wanda Metropolitano or the Bernabéu give us the confidence to approach the match in this way. That doesn't mean it will be easy, quite the opposite."

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He was under no illusions. The Celta coach stressed that his side will be facing "one of the best teams in the world", noting that Real Madrid are "perhaps in their best form this season", having looked more solid and organised in recent weeks.

His warning was clear: "Real Madrid are constantly improving. They are a solid, organised team, and we have to deliver a perfect match to take points from the Bernabéu."

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Giráldez played down the impact of missing Spanish striker Borja Iglesias, insisting Celta have learned to play as a collective and don't depend on any single player, however valuable.

He pointed to past evidence: "Last season we played a great match in Lyon without Borja, in a very difficult away game against a strong team. We played some matches against Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid without Borja and without Iago, and without some very special players. The team is able to use different resources, because matches are not played individually."

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That's the spirit Celta Vigo take into the clash. They aren't looking to escape with minimal damage. They believe an upset is possible, and that repeating last year's result isn't a distant dream, provided they play with courage and discipline until the final whistle.