Caution and anticipation after a four-month absence: Barcelona to its star, welcome back

Tuesday's training session brought good news for Barcelona as Dutch star Frenkie de Jong returned to group work.

His comeback marks a crucial step on the road to recovery from the knee injury that had kept him sidelined for months.

Barcelona's official Instagram account welcomed de Jong's return, writing: "Frenkie returns to training! Back to taking part in training with the group! Welcome back, Frenkie de Jong".









The midfielder damaged the medial collateral ligament in his right knee at the 2026 World Cup. He opted for conservative treatment rather than surgery.

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Recovery has been long and gradual. De Jong trained individually on Monday before his condition allowed him to rejoin the group today.

Flick will be delighted to have him back, but a place in group training does not mean he is ready for matches just yet.

Barcelona want no risks after an injury that cost the player nearly four months on the sidelines, so they will keep handling his return with caution.

Karim Adeyemi's return

Karim Adeyemi is also back in training after wrapping up his duties with Germany over the international break. He started both of Germany's matches, against the Netherlands and Greece, operating on the right wing each time.

Against the Netherlands, Adeyemi played 80 minutes and provided an assist in a 1-1 draw, then featured for 76 minutes against Greece. He has made three starts for Barcelona, scoring three goals and setting up three more.