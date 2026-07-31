Casemiro has confirmed he always dreamed of playing alongside Lionel Messi, and the Brazilian is now desperate to help the Argentine keep winning silverware at Inter Miami.

Speaking during his presentation as a new Inter Miami player, Casemiro said: "I always want to be with the best. I dreamed every day of being with him and playing alongside him. I know it is impossible to stop him, and I never managed to stop him, and I always needed the help of my teammates."

He added: "All players dream of playing with one of the best players in history, and I am living a dream. I want to enjoy it and help him keep winning."

The midfielder joined last week after his Manchester United contract expired over the summer. He made his first start on Saturday in the 1-0 win over Montreal. "I was very clear that if I played for one of the MLS teams, it would be Inter Miami," the 34-year-old said.

Before making the switch to MLS, Casemiro spoke to a number of players, among them compatriot Kaka, who spent three seasons with Orlando City.

His arrival should help the Florida side plug the defensive holes that have plagued them in recent years. Only an attacking force led by Messi has managed to paper over those cracks.

Sergio Busquets departed at the end of last season, and that exit only deepened the fragility this term.

Inter Miami hold the Leagues Cup and sit second in the Eastern Conference on 37 points, two behind Nashville. They begin their Leagues Cup campaign next Wednesday, the tournament they won back in 2023.