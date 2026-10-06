Endrick's days at Real Madrid are numbered. The young Brazilian forward does not feature in Jose Mourinho's plans, and he's already weighing up another loan move when the transfer window opens in January.

Though he started the season carrying an injury, chances have been few and far between since he recovered. Four minutes against Elche is all he's managed so far, and the forward would rather move on given how little football is coming his way, according to the Catalan newspaper "Sport".

Real Madrid signed the Brazilian from Palmeiras in the summer of 2024 for 48 million euros. He arrived as a promising star, yet he's struggled to truly settle at the Spanish club.

A good first season under Carlo Ancelotti brought seven goals in 37 matches. Then came a loan to Olympique Lyon in January of this year, with Xabi Alonso leaving him out of his plans. The move to France paid off: Endrick dazzled and scored eight goals in 21 matches.

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That strong six-month spell earned him a return to Real Madrid this summer, but Mourinho doesn't count on him. He sits well down the pecking order of attacking options, behind Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe, Yan Diomande and even Carlos Espi.

Arda Guler's presence in the attack cuts his minutes further still. So the Brazilian has decided to leave again in January, chasing game time and a chance to prove himself.

His next destination could be Aston Villa under Unai Emery, according to the radio station "Cadena SER", with the English club keen on a deal. Italian sides Roma and Milan have shown an interest too.



