Trent Alexander-Arnold has not lived up to the expectations placed upon him since swapping Liverpool for Real Madrid in the summer of 2025. After a long and decorated career at Anfield, the English full-back is now enduring the toughest spell of his time in the game.

The numbers tell the story. The England international has struggled to nail down a place under José Mourinho, starting just four matches this season and slipping to third choice at right-back behind Fede Valverde and Denzel Dumfries.

Last season's Clásico summed up his marginalisation. Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-1, yet Alexander-Arnold featured only in stoppage time. It was a token cameo that laid bare his current level and his standing within the squad.

Carragher: I would bring him straight back

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has caught wind of all this, and he did not hesitate to question the decision to leave Anfield in the first place.

Speaking on "The Overlap" podcast, the former Liverpool defender was blunt: "I would bring him back. I think he made a huge mistake in leaving. They play a midfielder at right-back, even in the Clásico, Denzel Dumfries comes on as a substitute. So when you are the third choice at a club, it is clear they want you to look for a way out."

"I think he made a huge mistake," Carragher added, stressing that any potential return would have to suit Liverpool's sporting needs.

Liverpool miss his creativity

Carragher did not stop at Madrid. He also pointed to the sizeable hole Alexander-Arnold left behind at Anfield.

The full-back was a vital cog in building Liverpool's attacks, Carragher explained, a player who could pick out long passes and carve open chances from the flank. "Ronnie was great, but we are suffering from a problem in building attacks from the back through our full-backs. We have definitely missed his creativity."



