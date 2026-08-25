Jamie Carragher had viewers in stitches after the Liverpool legend took aim at former Manchester United star Gary Neville.

The Sky Sports duo were back on screens for this season's first episode of "Monday Night Football".

One of the main talking points, though, saw Carragher poke fun at his colleague's clothing.

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According to The Sun, Carragher, 48, said: "Can I add one more to watch?".

Turning to Neville, the Liverpool legend pointed to his trousers and asked: "Are you going to wear these trousers again?".

Neville laughed at the joke before explaining that he had gone for a wide-legged pair.

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Carragher joked: "He looks like Frank Worthington (a former player)".

The Manchester United legend hit back: "You'll find that Carragher will start wearing these shoes within two or three years. He'll catch up".

Standing up to show off his trousers, the 51-year-old added: "I went shopping on Saturday in London. This man is the one who styled my clothes. I'll tell you my opinion, they're really great. I like them".

Carragher then landed one last scathing dig at Neville: "What are those shoes, are they polo shoes?"

Fans at home sided with Carragher too. Bad news for Neville.

One person wrote on social media: "Gary Neville ... those trousers", while another said: "But I'm not a fan of Neville's trousers".

A third added: "I've just noticed Gary Neville's trousers during the American football match, and I can't focus on anything else now".







