Jamie Carragher has voiced concern over Chelsea's summer signing, Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, following the Blues' 2-1 defeat to Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday evening.

Morgan Rogers handed Chelsea the perfect start, lashing the ball into the net from the edge of the penalty area inside the first two minutes.

Kai Havertz then levelled against his former club midway through the first half, beating Martinez at his near post. Martin Odegaard settled it for the Gunners after the break.

The Liverpool legend reckons that while Martinez cost just £7.5 million in a "wonderful deal", the former Aston Villa keeper is past his best.

Analysing Havertz's equaliser on Sky Sports, Carragher said: "I think the goalkeeper would have saved that ball two or three years ago."

He added, as quoted by the English newspaper "Metro": "What Chelsea did is that it is better for everyone that Robert Sanchez is not in goal because he is not at the required level despite being a good goalkeeper."

He continued: "It is not a wrong signing, it was a wonderful deal for £7.5 million, and he is still an excellent goalkeeper, indeed better than Sanchez. This will give everyone a greater sense of confidence."

Carragher noted: "Martinez was a wonderful goalkeeper and is still a very good goalkeeper, but he is not the goalkeeper who won the World Cup, that is not true, and this was a small glimpse of that."

On Chelsea's level compared to Arsenal, he concluded: "There is a huge gap between the two teams, their starting line-ups and their squad lists."

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